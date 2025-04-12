Battle is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Friday marks the ninth time Battle will be in the Raptors' starting five this season. The 23-year-old forward out of Ohio State has averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 27.5 minutes per game over his last 15 outings.