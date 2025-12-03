Raptors' Jamison Battle: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Battle got a spot start Sunday with Jakob Poeltl taking a rest day, but Poeltl is back and starting Tuesday, so Battle will return to a reserve role. As a reserve this season, Battle is averaging 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.9 minutes a night.
