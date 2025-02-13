Battle put up 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 11 minutes of action during the 131-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The rookie wing had his second-highest scoring game as a pro despite the loss, perhaps proving to the Raptors they made the right choice in promoting him from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract last week. Despite the solid outing, Battle should remain a non-factor in most fantasy leagues due to his lack of volume. He'll also be one of the main victims once Brandon Ingram officially joins the lineup, although it appears that could be quite a ways off at this point. Battle's next chance to take the court comes Friday against the Heat.