Battle (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Battle is still dealing with a left ankle sprain and could miss his second straight outing. If the 24-year-old forward joins RJ Barrett (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (back) and Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) on the sidelines, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Murray-Boyles would be candidates for increased playing time, while Alijah Martin could remain in the Toronto rotation.