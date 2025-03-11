Battle (nose) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Battle joins Agbaji (ankle) as frontcourt players with a questionable status for Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia. Toronto has had notable players in and out of the lineups for weeks, and if the rookie forward can't play, the team could lean heavily on Jared Rhoden to pick up the last like he has over the past few games.
