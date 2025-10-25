Battle put up nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Bucks.

Battle led all bench players in scoring and made all three of his three-point attempts. While this type of production should not be expected, Battle has shown he has the ability to score given the opportunity, and may continue to see playing time while Collin Murray-Boyles (forearm) is out.