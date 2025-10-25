Raptors' Jamison Battle: Leads bench unit with nine points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle put up nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to the Bucks.
Battle led all bench players in scoring and made all three of his three-point attempts. While this type of production should not be expected, Battle has shown he has the ability to score given the opportunity, and may continue to see playing time while Collin Murray-Boyles (forearm) is out.
More News
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Scores season-high 25 points•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Enters starting five Friday•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Moving to starting role again•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Retreating to bench Thursday•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Starting sans Barrett•