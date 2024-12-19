Battle (ankle) will be active for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.
Battle suffered a sprained ankle while playing in the G League last week but has been given the green light to suit up Thursday for Toronto. With Bruce Brown (knee) out and Scottie Barnes (ankle) questionable, Battle could see a sizeable role off the bench against the Nets.
