Battle (ankle) recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across five minutes in Thursday's 111-105 win over the Bucks.

Battle saw his first action since Dec. 5, after a left ankle sprain had kept him out for two games before he was cleared to play Monday. He ultimately went unused in a coach's decision in the Raptors' eventual 106-96 win over the Heat that day, but Battle was able to get some light run in the rotation Thursday while Toronto was without Jakob Poeltl (back) and RJ Barrett (knee). One or both of those players could be ready to play in the Raptors' next game Saturday versus the Celtics, so Battle may soon find himself back outside of the rotation.