Raptors' Jamison Battle: Listed questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Battle is in jeopardy of missing his second game in a row with a knee contusion. He's been a fringe rotation player thus far, so his status doesn't carry a lot of fantasy implications.
