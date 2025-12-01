Raptors' Jamison Battle: Plays just 11 minutes in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle accumulated four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Knicks.
Battle made his first start of the season Sunday due to the absences of RJ Barrett (knee) and Jakob Poeltl (back). However, Battle's 11 minutes of playing time was lower than five Raptors bench players, and the second-year pro was limited to just four field-goal attempts in the blowout loss. Battle will likely revert to a bench role Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, assuming one or both of Poeltl and Barrett plays.
More News
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Starting against New York•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Cracks rotation Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Active Monday•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Listed questionable for Monday•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Won't play Saturday•
-
Raptors' Jamison Battle: Paces bench with 20 points•