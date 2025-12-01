Battle accumulated four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 loss to the Knicks.

Battle made his first start of the season Sunday due to the absences of RJ Barrett (knee) and Jakob Poeltl (back). However, Battle's 11 minutes of playing time was lower than five Raptors bench players, and the second-year pro was limited to just four field-goal attempts in the blowout loss. Battle will likely revert to a bench role Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, assuming one or both of Poeltl and Barrett plays.