Battle had 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds over 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

With Jakob Poeltl (shoulder) unavailable Sunday, Trayce Jackson-Davis got the start at center but played just nine minutes, and it was Battle who stepped up in the veteran's absence. The 20 points weren't just a season high -- it was the first time in six games the third-year forward has even scored in double digits, or attempted more than six FGs. Battle didn't see a significant increase in minutes with Poeltl out of the lineup, but if the Raptors' starting center misses more time, he could continue to see elevated usage.