Toronto recalled Battle from the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday.
Battle has had a busy rookie season, playing in 12 games for the 905 and making 39 appearances for Toronto. The 23-year-old's most recent G League assignment came after he fell out of the Toronto rotation, but he could get the chance to pick up minutes Friday in Chicago if Scottie Barnes (hip) remains sidelined.
