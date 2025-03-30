Battle won't start in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
RJ Barrett (rest) will return to game action Sunday, pushing Battle to the bench. Over his last five appearances (two starts), the 23-year-old forward has averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.6 minutes per contest.
