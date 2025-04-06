Now Playing

Battle won't start in Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old forward will slide to the bench due to RJ Barrett (rest) returning to game action. Battle has averaged 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds across 26.9 minutes per contest in his last 10 games (five starts).

