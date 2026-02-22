Toronto recalled Battle from the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday.

Battle will be back with the NBA squad following a short period in the G League, where he played one game against the Windy City Bulls, racking up 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds over 36 minutes. He's expected to resume a bench role for Toronto in Sunday's visit to Milwaukee, but he can hardly be relied on for more than his averages of 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest during the current NBA season.