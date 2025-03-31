Battle had 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 victory over the 76ers.

With the Raptors dialing back their key players, Battle could continue to see increased opportunity in the final couple of weeks. Over his last seven appearances, Battle is trending up with 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.6 three-pointers on 36.4 percent shooting in 27.6 minutes per contest.