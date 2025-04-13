Battle accumulated 25 points (9-19 FG, 7-15 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists over 42 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 loss to the Spurs.

Battle saved his best performance for last, finishing Sunday's contest with a season-high 25 points, which was second-most behind Scottie Barnes (35). Battle started in 10 of the Raptors' final 17 games of the regular season, and over that span he averaged 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 29.1 minutes per contest.