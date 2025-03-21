Battle isn't starting Thursday's game against the Warriors, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Battle will rotate to a bench role after starting Toronto's last four matchups. He's averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in his last five appearances off the bench.
