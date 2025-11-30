Raptors' Jamison Battle: Starting against New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle will start Sunday's game against the Knicks, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Battle will make his first start of the season due to Jakob Poeltl (back) being sidelined. Battle has struggled to crack the rotation this season, but he steps into a major opportunity Sunday. Over his last five appearances, he has seen just 5.8 minutes per game, averaging 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds.
