Battle is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

RJ Barrett is getting the night off Friday, allowing Battle to join the first unit. Battle has averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 30.7 minutes across five games as a starter this season, so he hasn't seen a huge jump in fantasy appeal with the starting five.