Battle is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Chicago, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With RJ Barrett getting the night off Tuesday, Battle will join the first unit. Battle is logging 31.0 minutes per game as a starter this year, but he's produced averages of just 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals over six games during this period.