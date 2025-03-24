Battle is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Washington, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Battle will join the first unit for the fifth time this season in the absence of the resting RJ Barrett on Monday. As a member of the first unit in 2024-25, Battle has averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes.
