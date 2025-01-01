Battle posted nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 125-71 loss to the Celtics.

Battle continues to be a consistent threat for the Raptors from beyond the arc. The undrafted rookie forward is shooting an impressive 43.1 percent from deep this season on 3.4 attempts per game, making him a valuable asset off the bench. However, the Raptors should be getting RJ Barrett (illness), Gradey Dick (hamstring), Bruce Brown (rest) and Immanuel Quickley (elbow) back into the rotation soon, which may not leave many minutes for Battle.