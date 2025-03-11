Battle won't return to Monday's game against the Wizards after re-aggravating a nasal fracture, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Battle, who broke his nose while playing in the G League on Feb. 26, left for the locker room in the first quarter. However, the 23-year-old forward was able to return for the second quarter before being shut down at halftime. He'll finish the game with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), and three rebounds across 12 minutes. A.J. Lawson and Jared Rhoden will likely see a bump in playing time the rest of the way Monday.