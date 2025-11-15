Battle (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Battle is dealing with a right knee contusion and has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday. The 24-year-old forward has averaged just 6.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances, so his absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation. With Battle sidelined, Gradey Dick could see a slight bump in minutes.