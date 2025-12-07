Raptors' Jamison Battle: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Battle sprained his left ankle in Friday's loss to the Hornets and won't suit up Sunday. His next opportunity to play will come in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Knicks. Gradey Dick could see a slight bump in minutes with Battle sidelined.
