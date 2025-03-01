Battle (nose) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Battle suffered a nasal fracture Wednesday during a stint in the G League, which has ruled him out for Sunday's game in Orlando. Toronto will thin in the frontcourt with Ochai Agbaji (ankle) set to sit out this game against the Magic, with RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick and Jonathan Mogbo likely getting more minutes.