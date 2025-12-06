Raptors' Jamison Battle: Won't return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Battle will finish the contest with three points (1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes. Although there's only a handful of minutes remaining in the contest, his absence could open up more minutes for Gradey Dick and Garrett Temple. Battle's next chance to play will come Sunday against Boston.
