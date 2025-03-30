Rhoden is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a left hand sprain.

Rhoden hasn't appeared in an NBA game since dropping 25 points (9-19 FG) and 12 rebounds in 43 minutes as a starter during a 118-105 win over Philadelphia on March 12. He's been operating in the G League since and recently picked up an injury, though it didn't stop him from posting 40 points (15-23 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and 12 rebounds in 45 minutes during the Raptors 905's 122-111 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday. If Rhoden gets the green light, he could see come playing time Sunday, as Gradey Dick (knee), Jakob Poeltl (rest), Immanuel Quickley (rest) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) will all be in street clothes for this contest.