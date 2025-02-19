Rhoden agreed to a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rhoden has been a standout player for Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905, since joining the club in December following a stint as a two-way player with the Hornets to begin the season. In 18 appearances with the 905, Rhoden averaged 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.3 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. Even though he'll join the Raptors ahead of Friday's game against the Heat, Murphy relays that Rhoden could still spend some time with the 905 during the course of his 10-day deal.