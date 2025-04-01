Rhoden (hand) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Rhoden has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Toronto's previous contest due to a sprained left hand. However, the two-way forward hasn't made an NBA appearance since March 12, so his role against Chicago is uncertain.
