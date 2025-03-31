Rhoden (hand) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Rhoden is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a sprained left hand. The two-way forward hasn't made an appearance for the Raptors since March 12, though he could receive playing time if he's cleared to suit up due to RJ Barrett (rest), Ochai Agbaji (rest), Gradey Dick (knee) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) being sidelined Tuesday.