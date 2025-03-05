Rhoden ended Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Magic with four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 20 minutes.

Fresh off signing a two-way deal with the Raptors, Rhoden played by far the most minutes of his six appearances at the NBA level on the season. He benefited from Toronto being without six players Tuesday, but once the team is healthier, Rhoden could see most of his opportunities in the G League with the Raptors 905. Toronto has 20 games remaining on its schedule, and Rhoden is eligible to be active for just 11 of those contests.