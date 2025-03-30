Rhoden (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Rhoden has spent the past two weeks in the G League with Raptors 905 and appears to have picked up a hand injury at some point. His absence Sunday means that he is eligible to play in Toronto's final seven games of the regular season, starting with Tuesday's clash against Chicago.
