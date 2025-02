Rhoden and the Raptors agreed to a 10-day contract Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rhoden has been a standout player for the Raptors 905 in the G League, averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 18 appearances while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. Even though he's getting called up to the NBA, Murphy reports that Rhoden could still spend some time with the 905 during this stint.