Freeman-Liberty tallied 36 points (15-26 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes in Raptors 905's 116-106 loss to Greensboro on Tuesday.

Freeman-Liberty comfortably led 905 in scoring while recording his sixth game with 20+ points in the last nine contests. The talented 24-year-old's stellar showing, which also included his highest rebound tally since Jan. 20, pushed his season averages to 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 33.7 minutes per contest.