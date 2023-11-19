Freeman-Liberty (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Freeman-Liberty has returned to the NBA club after spending time in the G League, but he continues to be sidelined by an ankle issue. It's unclear when he'll be able to play again.
More News
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Listed as doubtful•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Paces team in scoring•
-
Bulls' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Another dominant outing•
-
Bulls' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Leads team to victory•
-
Bulls' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Delivers strong stat line•
-
Javon Freeman-Liberty: Dealing with knee injury•