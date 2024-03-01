The Raptors are converting Freeman-Liberty's two-way deal to a multi-year, standard NBA contract Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Freeman-Liberty has spent most of the 2023-24 season in the G League, where he's averaged 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Raptors 905. However, Freeman-Liberty will now join the NBA club for the rest of the campaign, where he's made just two appearances all season.
