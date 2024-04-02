Freeman-Liberty isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Freeman-Liberty will be replaced by Immanuel Quickley in the starting lineup Tuesday. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.4 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Thrives in starting role•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: With first unit Monday•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Moves back to bench role•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Scores 10 in first career start•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Will start sans Trent•
-
Raptors' Javon Freeman-Liberty: Recalled to NBA•