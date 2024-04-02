Share Video

Freeman-Liberty isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Freeman-Liberty will be replaced by Immanuel Quickley in the starting lineup Tuesday. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.4 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.

