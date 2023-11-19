Freeman-Liberty (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Freeman-Liberty is back with the NBA squad but still dealing with an ankle sprain and probably won't play Sunday. When healthy, he figures to get most of his playing time in the G League with the Raptors 905.
