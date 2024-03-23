Freeman-Liberty is not in the starting lineup to face the Wizards on Saturday.
Freeman-Liberty got the start against the Thunder on Thursday, racking up 10 points, four rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes. He'll move back to the bench here, but don't rule out him logging around 20 minutes given how depleted the Raptors are in terms of depth.
