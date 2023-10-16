Freeman-Liberty tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes during Sunday's 134-93 preseason win over Cairns.

Freeman-Liberty came off the bench during Sunday's matchup but managed to lead the Raptors on the scoreboard with an efficient performance from the floor. He signed a two-way contract with Toronto in mid-July and could spend most of the 2023-24 season in the G League.