Toronto recalled Freeman-Liberty from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.
Freeman-Liberty was assigned Tuesday morning and played 25 minutes during the 905's 134-106 loss to the Westchester Knicks. He totaled 29 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists during the contest. Freeman-Liberty will be available for Wednesday's NBA matchup against Sacramento. However, it's unclear if he'll be part of the rotation after playing heavy minutes in the G League on Tuesday, though Immanuel Quickley's (personal) absence should open up some playing time for several reserve options.
