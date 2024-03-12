Freeman-Liberty finished Monday's 125-119 loss to Denver with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 12 minutes.

As a score-first guard, Freeman-Liberty failed to contribute much Monday, but he entered the contest having logged 18 minutes in three consecutive games, signifying a relevant rotation role for the 24-year-old. Freeman-Liberty is unlikely to build fantasy streaming appeal even if his role incrementally grows.