Freeman-Liberty provided 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 123-103 loss to the Thunder.

Freeman-Liberty got the start Friday with Gary Trent (back) sidelined. Freeman-Liberty took advantage of the extended playing time, as he went on to register season highs in points, assists and minutes played. He could reprise his starting role in the Raptors' next contest, the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against the Wizards.