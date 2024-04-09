Freeman-Liberty is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Freeman-Liberty will move to the starting unit with Gradey Dick (groin) sidelined. Freeman-Liberty has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his previous four starts this season.
