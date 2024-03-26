Freeman-Liberty posted 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 96-88 loss to Brooklyn.

Freeman-Liberty profiles as one of the players who will probably get extended minutes in the final weeks of the regular season once Toronto gets eliminated from playoff contention. He's started in two of the Raptors' last three games and has scored in double digits both times, so there might be some upside -- perhaps as a streaming alternative for light slates -- as most fantasy leagues enter the postseason territory. This will depend on whether he continues as a starter, though.