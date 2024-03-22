Freeman-Liberty will start Friday's game against the Thunder.
Gary Trent (back) was a late addition to the injury report and ultimately won't play Friday, joining the rest of Toronto's usual starters on the bench. It'll be Freeman-Liberty's first career start, and he's coming off a four-point, four-rebound performance in 21 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Kings.
