Freeman-Liberty is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Freeman-Liberty averaging 6.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals while connecting on 31.6 percent of 6.3 shots across his last three contests. He's averaging 24.3 minutes over that's span, including 29 minutes of action in one prior start.