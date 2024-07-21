Freeman-Liberty has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League finale against San Antonio due to an illness, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Freeman-Liberty will get a breather for Sunday's matchup after appearing in Toronto's first four games in the Las Vegas Summer League. Over his four appearances, he averaged 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game.
